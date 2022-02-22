Brenda Lee Rawls Died of Natural Causes: Medical Examiner

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says a Bridgeport woman found dead in December died of natural causes.

Brenda Lee Rawls, 53, died December 12. Police treated her death as untimely, and Rawls' body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Farmington for an autopsy. The coroner said Tuesday that Rawls died of cardiovascular disease brought on by diabetes.

Rawls' family said they were never contacted about Brenda's death and they only learned about it days later when they weren't able to contact her. An acquaintance of Rawls told her family members that she had died, but he couldn't provide any other details.

It wasn't until they called the medical examiner's office that they got confirmation of her death.

The family said they felt Bridgeport police did not follow protocols and did not show adequate respect to Rawls and her family after her death.

Rawls died on the same day as 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields in Bridgeport.

Smith-Fields died of an accidental overdose of a combination of fentanyl, alcohol, and other drugs, according to the medical examiner.

Smith-Field's family said they experienced similar treatment after her death. They were not notified of her death, and felt mistreated by Bridgeport police.

Two officers were put on paid administrative leave in connection with the two death investigations.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said the two detectives are facing discipline for their “lack of sensitivity to the public and their failure to follow police procedure in the handling of these two matters."