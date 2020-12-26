Worcester

Bricks Thrown at Moving Vehicles From SUV Cause Serious Injuries in Worcester

Police were searching for the red SUV believed responsible for the brick-throwing

By Asher Klein

Two people are in custody after bricks were thrown at moving vehicles from a red SUV in Worcester Saturday, causing serious injuries, police said.

The incidents happened late Saturday afternoon on the city's east side, Worcester police said in a statement. Jefferson, Waverly and Grafton streets were affected, as well as Blithewood Avenue.

Police were searching for the red SUV believed responsible for the brick-throwing. They later said that two people were taken into custody.

The police statements didn't immediately provide more specific information about the injuries people suffered, the incidents or the people taken into custody.

