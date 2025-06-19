Cheshire

Bridal boutique in Cheshire impacted by tariffs, owner offers brides solutions

By Jennifer Cuevas

NBC Universal, Inc.

The cost of weddings are increasingly rising and wedding gowns are no exception.

The wedding industry is another one of the many being hit hard by the tariff battle between the U.S and China.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

At Bliss Bridal in Cheshire, owner Marissa Goktekin said she has seen an increase of 15% to 20% in gown prices from the designers she works with.

"A lot of the designers kind of differed, some were a little lower at 13% and some were up to 20%,” Goktekin said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

She said prior to the tariffs being placed earlier this year, the median price of a wedding gown at her shop was around $1,500 to $1,600 but as of recently, it's closer to $2,000 or higher.

In order to help her brides stay within their budget, she said she is only increasing her prices by 5%, as a way to make her clients more comfortable to shop.

Local

politics 5 mins ago

Critics warn Republican budget would worsen health disparities for Black mothers

Closer to Free Ride 50 mins ago

Former cycling pro, local coach joins Closer to Free while undergoing treatment

"We don't want brides to break the bank, we want them to feel comfortable with the amount that they're spending," Goktekin said.

On Thursday, Nadege Lubin was shopping for her wedding gown as she prepares to get married in May of 2026.

“I don’t want to go over $2,500…style, a little bit of sparkle, a little bit of fabric, mermaid dress, that’s what I’m looking for," Lubin said.

She added she has seen wedding dresses online with prices ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Marissa Goktekin, owner of Bliss Bridal in Cheshire, CT.

In addition to keeping her prices as consistent as possible, Goktekin said brides who are on a tighter budget may consider dresses from the discontinued or discounted racks.

“You can get a near perfect gown that is over $2,000 at 75% discount and that’s really helpful,” Goktekin said.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us