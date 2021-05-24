traffic alert

Bridge, Part of I-91 Closed After Crash in Rocky Hill

Police said the Elm Street bridge is closed in both directions due to a crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill.

The CT Department of Transportation said part of I-91 is also closed. The northbound side of the highway is closed between exits 23 and 24.

Officials did not say how long the bridge, also known as Route 160, will remain closed.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes if traveling in the area.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time. The accident was reported at approximately 5:45 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

