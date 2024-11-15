Bridgeport police arrest suspect in 10-year-old sexual assault cold case

Bridgeport police have arrested a suspect in a 10-year-old sexual assault cold case.

Investigators had closed the case from 2014 in 2021 because of the statute of limitations and the lack of suspects or DNA at the time.

But then, a Bridgeport detective received a notification in October of this year that there was a hit from the national DNA database that law enforcement uses and alerted a detective from the special victims unit.

A detective from the Special Victim’s Unit located the victim, who said she would like to move forward with the investigation, police said.

She also told police that she was a victim of human trafficking and was praying about the incident in recent weeks because she didn't know what happened with this case, according to police.

On Oct. 22, police obtained an arrest warrant charged the suspect with sexual assault in the first degree and aggravated sexual assault in the first degree.

The suspect, who has been in custody at Corrigan Correctional Institute in Montville, was arraigned on Nov. 1 and bond was set at $200,000.