Bridgeport beach delays opening due to large tick population

By Katie Langley

Pleasure Beach in Bridgeport will remain closed to beachgoers Fourth of July weekend because of a high tick population.

The Department of Public Facilities will conduct four tick repellent applications, beginning on June 30, to reduce the population, according to Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

City officials said adverse weather conditions have contributed to the delays. The beach will remain closed until July 8.

The Bridgeport beach received a C in the recent Save the Sound Long Island Sound Beach Report, placing it among the worst-rated beaches for water quality in the region.

