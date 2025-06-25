Bridgeport beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

Beaches in Bridgeport are once again closed because of high bacterial levels, according to city officials.

Several beaches along the shoreline, including in Bridgeport, were closed for the same reason nearly two weeks ago.

The city of Bridgeport said beaches will reopen once it's deemed safe for swimming.

Swimming at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is also closed at this time.

People are being asked to steer clear of the water until it's safe to do reopen.