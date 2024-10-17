Bridgeport carjacking suspects arrested in Fairfield after chase, wrong-way crash on Merritt Parkway: pd

Two men wanted for an armed carjacking in Bridgeport are in custody after leading police on a chase and crashing into a vehicle carrying a family of five on Thursday morning are in custody, according to Fairfield police.

They said they took one suspect into custody when he showed up at the police station to bail the other out.

The two men, who are accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in Bridgeport last month, hit a Wilton police cruiser on Thursday, led police on a chase, drove the wrong way in the Merritt Parkway and hit a vehicle carrying a family of five, including a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old, according to police.

Fairfield police said Wilton police were trying to stop a gray Mazda Thursday morning that had been stolen at gunpoint in Bridgeport on Sept. 26 and the vehicle hit a Wilton police vehicle around 9:30 a.m., then fled toward the Merritt Parkway.

Fairfield police saw the vehicle going north on the Merritt Parkway at 9:41 a.m. and police tried to stop him, but the driver kept going, police said.

When the driver got off the road at exit 51, police tried to stop the car using tire deflation devices, but the driver got back onto the Merritt Parkway, heading north in the southbound lane, and police did not chase it, police said.

At 9:47 a.m., the Mazda hit a Chevy Suburban that was carrying the family of five, according tp police.

Police said several ambulances were called and responded to the area, but there were no serious injuries.

The two people who were in the stolen Mazda abandoned the car and ran into nearby residential

areas. A Fairfield K9 officer immediately took one suspect a 21-year-old Bridgeport man, into custody, police said.

A search was launched for the other suspect.

Two hours later, police found the other suspect, a 26-year-old Bridgeport man, in the back seat of a vehicle at Fairfield Police Department Headquarters, Fairfield police said.

The two men were arrested on several charges and both were held on $100,000 bond.