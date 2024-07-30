Bridgeport church calls for more social services after dealing with drug paraphernalia in churchyard

A church in Bridgeport is calling out for help after finding hundreds of needles and other items for drug use on its grounds.

“That’s what heroin or fentanyl comes in,” said Liberation Programs Recovery Coach and Outreach Specialist Michelle Marano while using a tool to pick a small piece of wax paper off the ground.

Marano is sadly familiar with the items used to take drugs. Just two years ago, she suffered a nearly deadly overdose.

“I could say my mental health was pretty bad most of my life, and I just didn't care anymore,” Marano said.

Now a recovery coach with Liberation Programs, a non-profit that provides resources for substance misuse treatment, she is regularly at a Bridgeport church on Brooks Street.

She hopes, through Liberation Programs, to reach anyone using drugs at the church who may need help.

"I hope that they just that we're able to connect with them, and give them resources and services if they choose to accept them," Marano said. "We just want to connect with them."

Marano is one of many joining Pastor Eddy Michael to clean up drug paraphernalia left on the property.

“We found probably 120 to 150 syringes right here,” Shekinah Glory Free Methodist Tabernacle Pastor Eddy Michael said.

The churchyard is meant to be a space of reflection and community.

Instead, the pastor describes how despite multiple clean-ups each week, he finds storage spaces trashed, bags used to stuff drugs and syringes, needles, and even discovers drugs hidden in holes and other places on the property.

“They will pack everything right here,” he said, pointing to a small hole in the side of the church.

He also unexpectedly finds trespassers on the property, both day and night.

“They come with a bucket of water, and you see them remove their clothes and take a shower right here,” Pastor Michael says.

With a congregation of 300 mostly Haitian-Americans, and 10 families living in the rectory adjoined to the church, Pastor Michael says the situation poses risks, especially to children.

“It is a safety concern because we have kids that living in this building,” he said, pointing to the rectory. “They cannot play in this building. We cannot even have a barbecue, because we don't know what is in there.”

The congregation has now held three meetings with Bridgeport City Councilwoman Maria Valle.

“It’s serious because we do have a family shelter across the street. We have children that walk to and from school,” Councilwoman Valle said.

Valle says she is in touch with public facilities about cutting back on vegetation where needles could get lost, and police are increasing patrols in the area.

She says more social services are also needed.

That is the key to Pastor Michael, who says the solution is not about simply removing people from the property, but addressing their needs.

Meeting the needs of people like Terry Felder, a homeless man in Bridgeport who says he fell back into using drugs after his wife passed away two years ago. Nonetheless, he says helps clean up the drug-use items littered around the youth, saying he is concerned for kids in the neighborhood.

“I don't want it to affect the next generation,” Felder said. “That they don't go through what I went through, you know, that they have a better chance at life than I did.”

Yet, Pastor Michael says, the church only has so many resources.

“It’s not only Terry,” he said. “We have probably 20 to 30 people, just knock on my door and say, ‘Pastor, what can you do for us?’”