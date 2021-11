Firefighters responded to an incident involving a chemical release indoors in Bridgeport Friday morning.

The incident took place on Cogswell Street just before 9 a.m.

A glue-like substance was released into the air by accident, according to city officials.

The building was evacuated and ventilated. No one was injured.