Bridgeport Gang Member Sentenced to Prison for Role in Courthouse Shooting

An alleged gang member has been sentenced to approximately 17 years in prison in connection with a 2020 courthouse shooting in Bridgeport, according to district court officials.

Federal officials said Marquis Isreal, also known as "Garf" or "Gbaby," was sentenced to 210 months of prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for racketeering offenses related to his role in the shooting.

The shooting happened in front of a state courthouse in Bridgeport in January 2020.

According to court documents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and others have been investigation multiple city-based gangs whose members are allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking, murder and other acts of violence.

Isreal is a member of the gang called Original North End, or "O.N.E." The gang has members who have sold narcotics, laundered narcotics proceeds, robbed drug dealers, stole cars from inside and outside the state, and used them to commit crimes, and more, according to federal officials.

Court documents show that Isreal and other gang members tried to kill members and associates of another Bridgeport gang, known as the East End gang, in the afternoon shooting in front of the courthouse.

Responding officers said a ShotSpotter activation picked up 20 shots being fired. When officials arrived, they found four people had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to court records.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Previously filed court documents show that Isreal was shot and seriously hurt by one of his victims in a restaurant on the East End in September 2019.

Isreal has been detained since August 2020. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and aiding and abetting, as well as one court of conspiracy to commit murder, federal officials said.