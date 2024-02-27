‘Bridgeport has spoken': Ganim declares victory in mayoral election do-over

The fourth time might be the charm for Joe Ganim in his battle to keep leading the city of Bridgeport.

He’s won two primaries. And as of Tuesday, Ganim claims he has also won two mayoral elections.

His main challenger – John Gomes – at this point admits the results don’t appear to go in his direction.

Ganim took to the stage at his watch party surrounded by supporters to declare "Bridgeport has spoken."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He claimed a win in the do-over of the mayoral election. NBC Connecticut has not yet received the official results.

Ganim said he is looking forward to the next four years and is continuing work on affordable housing, public safety and education.

This has been an unusual race. A judge had ordered a new primary after finding absentee ballots were apparently mishandled in the September match-up.

All told, there has now been two primaries and two mayoral elections.

“I think this resounding victory, I mean, overwhelmingly, as was the primary, sends a powerful message about the support that we have from the people of the city of Bridgeport. They came out resoundingly four times out. No where anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world, that you get that in four or five months,” Ganim said.

NBC Connecticut

Gomes spoke moments later to his supporters. He ran as an independent after losing the second democratic primary.

Gomes said they will never give up pushing for progress in Bridgeport and wants lawmakers at the State Capitol to look at reforms when it comes to absentee voting.

After this fourth round of voting, he again raised concerns about the process, but admitted the numbers are what they are.

“Conceding, no. Conceding is to give up. We understand our journey has ended with this election, but the fight and the movement will continue,” Gomes said.

There's no word yet on when Ganim might be sworn in for his eighth term. Officially, it was supposed to have started back in December.