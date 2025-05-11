Bridgeport Hospital's Mother's Day 5K race returns to Milford Campus

For the 31st year, Bridgeport Hospital’s Milford Campus hosted a Mother’s Day 5K race.

“Mother's Day is a great opportunity to bring family together,” said Bridgeport Hospital President Anne Diamond. “It’s an opportunity to get some exercise, be healthy before we all go and probably have some hamburgers, hot dogs and things that we shouldn’t.”

In total, 584 runners, walkers and joggers participated in the run and walk in Milford on Sunday.

“It was great,” said race participant Jamie Pannese. “The weather was beautiful and I'm glad I came. I’ll definitely do it again."

The hospital says the proceeds from the race will go towards expanding the Same Day Joint Replacement Surgery Center at the hospital. Organizer say they hope to raise $30,000 for a family waiting room.

“My sister-in-law is a doctor at Milford Hospital and were both moms,” said Pannese. “We thought, what better way to spend our morning than together supporting where she works and supporting ourselves.”