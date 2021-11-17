Bridgeport Man Accused of Breaking Into Woman's Home in Hamden

A Bridgeport man is accused of breaking into at least one woman's home and targeting another after he delivered food to them during his job as a delivery and rideshare driver.

Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, 24, was arrested Wednesday on charges out of Hamden.

According to police, the investigation began when a college student reported that someone tried to break into her home on Kimberly Road through a window. The suspect, who police later identified as Viana-Ribeiro, ran off when the victim shined a flashlight at the window, police said.

Police then received a second call from another college student reporting someone entered her Woods Road home through an unlocked back door while she was sleeping. The victim said she woke up and saw a man standing at the foot of her bed. The suspect left when she screamed.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Investigators said officers found Viana-Ribeiro in the neighborhood and when they tried to stop him, he drove off. He was later captured with help from Connecticut State Police on I-84 near exit 16.

Police said Viana-Ribeiro delivers food and drives for app-based services and they believe he targeted homes where he previously made deliveries to women.

Viana-Ribeiro was charged with burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, criminal mischief, larceny, engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving. He was held on a $50,000 bond.