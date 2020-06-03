Milford

Bridgeport Man Accused of Chasing Someone With a Box Cutter, Slashing Tires

Milford police car
NBC Connecticut

Milford police have arrested a Bridgeport man who is accused of assaulting someone at a gas station on Monday.

Officers were called to the Cumberland Farms on Boston Post Road around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of breach of peace.

Investigators said 39-year-old Rhonel Russell, of Bridgeport, was arrested.

Local

George Floyd 11 mins ago

Demonstrations Planned Today to Call for Justice for George Floyd

George Floyd Jun 2

Unity Ride, Protests Held in CT to Call for Justice After Death of George Floyd

According to police, Russell is accused of punching an acquaintance in the face, chasing him around the parking lot with a box cutter and then slashing his tires with the box cutter.

Russell is facing charges including assault, criminal mischief, breach of peace, threatening and possession of less than a 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

This article tagged under:

MilfordBridgeportMilford Police
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us