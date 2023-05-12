Bridgeport

Bridgeport Man Charged With Kidnapping Attempt Weeks After Prior Arrests

By Angela Fortuna

A Bridgeport man is facing charges for a third time in connection to a kidnapping attempt that happened two years ago.

The Bridgeport Police Department said 36-year-old Antonio Dossantos was arrested last month in connection to two separate incidents in which he allegedly tried to lure two high schoolers into his car. Police said Dossantos grabbed onto one student and tried to drag her toward his car as she yelled for help.

After this incident, a parent called police to say their daughter recognized Dossantos as her attacker in a 2021 incident that happened at Central High School. The girl, who is now 16 years old, said she saw a press release provided by the police department and recognized him.

Dossantos was arraigned on Friday and now faces additional charges including criminal attempt at kidnapping and risk of injury to a child. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Angel Llamos at 203-581-5238.

