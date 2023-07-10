Bridgeport man faces charges for assault that resulted in murder in 2022

A Bridgeport man is facing charges in connection to the 2022 death of a 68-year-old, police said.

Bridgeport police said detectives confirmed with Fulton County, Georgia officers that they had 58-year-old Anthony Marion in their custody.

He is wanted out of Bridgeport for the Dec. 3, 2020 assault of Gregory Williams, who died of his injuries on Oct. 10, 2022, according to authorities.

Marion will be held in Georgia as a fugitive from justice and is pending extradition back to Connecticut. Once back in the state, he will be charged with murder, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Bond is set at $1.5 million. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 203-576-TIPS.