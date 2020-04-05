Bridgeport Man Killed in Crash on Route 15 in North Haven

A man from Bridgeport has died after a crash on Route 15 in North Haven on Saturday night.

State police said 22-year-old Jose Gilberto Olivo-Figueroa, of Bridgeport, was driving south on Route 15 between exits 64 and 63 around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said Olivo-Figueroa lost control of the vehicle, veered into the right shoulder, hit multiple trees and then came to a final rest.

Olivo-Figueroa was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police added.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Tpr. Jankowski at Troop I at (203) 393-4200.