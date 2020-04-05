north haven

Bridgeport Man Killed in Crash on Route 15 in North Haven

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

A man from Bridgeport has died after a crash on Route 15 in North Haven on Saturday night.

State police said 22-year-old Jose Gilberto Olivo-Figueroa, of Bridgeport, was driving south on Route 15 between exits 64 and 63 around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said Olivo-Figueroa lost control of the vehicle, veered into the right shoulder, hit multiple trees and then came to a final rest.

Local

coronavirus in new england 11 mins ago

Disaster Declarations OK’d as New England Death Toll Rises

Hamden 18 hours ago

Billboards by Hamden Students Send Social Distancing Messages

Olivo-Figueroa was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police added.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Tpr. Jankowski at Troop I at (203) 393-4200.

This article tagged under:

north havenConnecticut State Policefatal crashroute 15
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us