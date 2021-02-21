Derby

Bridgeport Man Killed in Crash on Route 8 in Derby

State police vehicle
A man from Bridgeport has died after a crash on Route 8 in Derby on Saturday night.

State police said 36-year-old Jonathan Perez, of Bridgeport, was driving on Route 8 northbound around 10:45 p.m. when he exited the highway at the exit 18 off ramp.

According to investigators, Perez left the highway at a high rate of speed and hit a tree. His vehicle was significantly damaged all over, police added.

Perez was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or any witnesses should contact TFC Joshua Sawyer #340 at Troop I in Bethany at (203) 393-4200.

