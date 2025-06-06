Bridgeport man killed in jet ski crash in Stratford

A Bridgeport man was killed in a jet ski crash in the Housatonic River in Stratford on Wednesday night.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police responded to the river around 10:07 p.m. to investigate a report of a watercraft accident near the Sikorsky facility.

DEEP said officers found an overturned jet ski along the west bank of the river and Carlos Cruz Gonzalez, 45, of Bridgeport, was a short distance away and died at the scene.

DEEP EnCon Police are investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call EnCon Police at 860-424-3333.