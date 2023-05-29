Bridgeport Man Seriously Injured After Being Assaulted With a Machete

A man has serious injuries after he was assaulted with a machete in Bridgeport on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Seaside Park around 8 p.m. after getting a report of an assault with a machete.

When police arrived, they said they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man suffering from a serious physical injury to his face.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted.

Investigators believe the assault happened along Waldemere Avenue at the Diamond 10 baseball field in Seaside Park.

The suspect is described by police as a man with dreadlock-style black hair. He was wearing a white tank top, black pants and a baseball cap. He was last seen fleeing on foot in the 100 block of Iranistan Avenue.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Knapp at (203) 581-5251 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.