Bridgeport

Bridgeport Mayor Ganim Reapplies to Get Law License Back

bridgeport joseph joe ganim 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, the mayor of Connecticut's largest city, has launched a second attempt to get his law license reinstated, more than a decade after he finished a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

Ganim filed an application for reinstatement as an attorney last week in Bridgeport Superior Court, state Judicial Branch officials announced Tuesday. A committee of attorneys will make a recommendation to the court as to whether he should be readmitted to the state bar.

Ganim was disbarred after being convicted in 2003 of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in expensive wine, custom clothes, cash and home improvements while serving as mayor. He was released from prison in 2010 and completed a stunning political comeback in 2015 when he was elected again as mayor.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Extreme Weather 7 hours ago

What's Causing This Extreme Winter Weather Mess in Texas and Across the Country

mars perseverance rover 8 hours ago

A NASA Engineer Behind the Mars Rover Believes in ‘Perseverance'

Britney Spears Feb 15

Why Britney Spears Has Been Stuck in Conservatorship Hell for 12 Years

In 2012, a panel of three state judges rejected Ganim's first application to get his law license back.

In his new court filing, Ganim said he wants to represent poor people and families for free in general law matters.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment for a spokesperson for Ganim on Tuesday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BridgeportBridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us