Bridgeport mayoral candidate calls for new election after absentee ballot misconduct claims

A Bridgeport mayoral candidate is calling for a new election, claiming there was absentee ballot misconduct in the primary that took place last week.

Incumbent Joe Ganim declared victory in the primary, but representatives for John Gomes say they're taking legal action in order to stop certification of the primary results, and seek a new primary election.

Over the weekend, the Gomes campaign released what appears to be edited surveillance video from Sept. 5 - ahead of the primary. The campaign claims that the video shows a city hall employee and Ganim supporter making several drops into an absentee ballot box outside the government center.

The Gomes campaign said a woman is seen putting absentee ballots in the box. In Connecticut, it's only legal for a few select people to handle someone's absentee ballot.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

NBC Connecticut has not independently verified the video. We've blurred the face of the woman who appears in it. Our phone calls and messages to her have not been returned at this time.

Gomes discussed the video during an afternoon press conference, saying whether he wins or not, it's about ensuring a fair election.

"Once I saw the content and the civil rights violation that was being pressed upon the residents of Bridgeport, the voters of Bridgeport, I could not hold on to it. I felt I have to do what was right in putting this information out," Gomes said.

Bridgeport police said they are investigating the alleged misconduct. An internal investigation is also underway to determine if there was any possible breach to their security video management system.

The State Election Commission, known as SEC, is also investigating. Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas is urging SEC to do everything in their power to move swiftly with their investigation.

During a news conference Monday evening, Thomas said the Secretary of the State's Office does not have jurisdiction to investigate election misconduct. She said she's been made aware of "disturbing reports" surfacing online since this weekend.

"The public is correctly concerned and outraged," Thomas said. "Our office takes the security of our elections very seriously."

According to Thomas, the Gomes campaign has filed many claims and she's urging the state to provide the necessary resources to speed up the process of the investigation - which could take up to a year to complete.

The Secretary of the State cites a few bad actors and "an undereducated electorate" for the alleged misconduct. She's asking local leaders to make sure they're monitoring absentee ballot drop boxes.

"I would love to see this resolved within a matter of days, weeks," Thomas said.

Ganim released the following statement about the alleged incident:

“I want to state unequivocally that I do not condone, in any way, actions taken by anyone including any campaign, city, or elected official, which undermines the integrity of either the electoral process or city property.”