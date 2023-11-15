Bridgeport mayoral candidates pick new primary date

Both mayoral candidates in Bridgeport have agreed on a date for a new primary set to take place next year.

Now, the court needs to sign off on the proposed date, which is tentatively set for Jan. 23, 2024.

A judge previously ordered a new Democratic mayoral primary, but the general election still took place last week. Mayor Joe Ganim declared himself the winner with a 175-point lead.

A primary order, obtained by NBC Connecticut, was filed by Gomes on Wednesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ganim previously called on challenger John Gomes to withdraw from a court fight that has the election probably headed to a do-over.

“I want to make it very clear to this administration, we will not drop any case because a crime was committed, the verdict vindicated us, we won twice in the polls,” Gomes told NBC Connecticut last week.

An election monitor was appointed to oversee the election process as a result of the controversy.

Following the Sept. 12 primary, Gomes’ campaign obtained a surveillance video that appears to show absentee ballots being stuffed in a ballot box days before the primary. A judge described the video as “shocking,” and threw out the results.