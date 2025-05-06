Bridgeport pet food pantry closes after supplies deplete

Bridgeport Animal Control announced it had to close the city’s pet food pantry after its supplies ran up on Saturday.

“We ended up in a place where we don’t want to be, where we have to close it,” Chief Animal Control Officer Jennifer Merenda said. “We were empty, empty. This is one of our spaces and none of our spaces had any food whatsoever.”

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Merenda said they went to social media earlier in the week asking for help, but it didn’t make a huge difference. It wasn’t until Saturday’s closing announcement that a wave of donations started coming in.

“We’re a little floored by the support, but it’s got to be consistent,” Merenda said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While the pantry received over 150 packages of food, Merenda said she estimates it would only last a week or two due to the high demand.

The pantry doors remain close, but Merenda said she hopes to reopen on Friday.

“It’s imperative that even though this looks good, and it is good. We are very thankful for it. That it stays consistent, and the support keeps coming, because the demand isn’t going to slow down after this initial closure,” she said.