Bridgeport Police Arrest Man in Connection to 2022 Shooting Death

Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a 22-year-old during a March 2022 shooting.

The man that was shot, identified as Thomas Asbury, died of his injuries nearly two months after the East Main Street shooting.

Asbury was found laying on the ground suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso in a parking lot on March 16, 2022, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and never recovered from his injuries. Officials said Asbury later died while being hospitalized on May 6, 2022.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives identified the shooter as 21-year-old Azaya Stefurak, of Bridgeport. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Stefurak faces charges including murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.