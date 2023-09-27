Bridgeport police arrest multiple alleged shooters, ‘armed and dangerous' man still at large

Police have arrested multiple people believed to be involved in an apparent triple shooting that happened at a deli on Park Avenue in Bridgeport last month, and an armed and dangerous man involved is still on the loose.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at the 1200 block of Park Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 22.

One of the victims was critically hurt, police said, and investigators found that more than 40 rounds had been fired.

The investigation started when ShotSpotter went off and reports came in that several people had been shot. Officers responded to the area and found a 38-year-old Bridgeport woman who had been shot in the leg and a 50-year-old Bridgeport man who had been shot in the face.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital and both were reported to be in stable condition. A 32-year-old Wethersfield man who was shot in the torso had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and police said he was listed in critical condition.

That vehicle had been involved in a crash at the intersection of Charles Street and Main Street, but kept going until arriving at the hospital. Two of the people shot were innocent bystanders, according to police.

On Wednesday, police announced that five suspects have been arrested for their involvement in the shooting. The arrests are a result of a months-long investigation called "Take Back Park Ave," which was launched after several shootings and a stabbing resulted in two deaths in the area.

Detectives arrested the following people for first-degree assault:

Isaiah Genias, 24, of Norwalk

Luis Gonsales, 28, of Bridgeport

Allen Lusmat, 32, of Wethersfield

Robert Hair, 38, of Bridgeport

Daniel Fuller, 20, of Bridgeport

One of the suspects is awaiting extradition from South Carolina where he was arrested for an unrelated shooting. All five men are being held on $500,000 bonds, according to police.

Authorities are actively searching for a sixth suspect, identified as 28-year-old Rhameir Marqui Bush of Ansonia. He is currently out on a $500,000 bond related to a 2020 murder charge in Derby, police said.

Bridgeport police said they tried to take him into custody Tuesday night, but he fled in a motor vehicle, striking a police car in the process. No one was hurt in the incident, and police are still actively searching for him. Rhameir Bush is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Several police agencies took part of the investigation, including the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force and Department of Corrections. The incident remains under investigation.