Bridgeport

Bridgeport police arrest suspect in Memorial Day homicide

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Bridgeport police said they arrested a teen who is suspected in the stabbing death of a teen on Memorial Day.

Tre'von Pierce, 18, was stabbed near the intersection of Park Avenue and Washington Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

The homicide unit arrested a 17-year-old Bridgeport teen on Monday and he has been charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $1 million.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us