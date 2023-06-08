Bridgeport police arrest suspect in Memorial Day homicide

Bridgeport police said they arrested a teen who is suspected in the stabbing death of a teen on Memorial Day.

Tre'von Pierce, 18, was stabbed near the intersection of Park Avenue and Washington Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

The homicide unit arrested a 17-year-old Bridgeport teen on Monday and he has been charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $1 million.