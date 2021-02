UPDATE: Police said the incident has cleared and there is no active threat.

Part of Broad Street in Bridgeport is closed while emergency crews respond to a bomb threat, according to police.

The scene is on the 200-block of Broad Street. No details were immedaitely available.

The public should avoid the area if possible.

