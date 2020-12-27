Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Investigate Deadly Afternoon Shooting

Bridgeport Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Bridgeport that happened Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 p.m. near 644 Norman St.

Responding officers said they found a car accident in front of 178 Wood Ave. The driver of the involved car was unconscious and officers had to break the window of the car to gain access, they said.

Local

Cromwell 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Shooting in Cromwell

flooding 3 hours ago

Riverfront Recapture Parks Closed Sunday Due to Flooding

Police said the 28-year-old DaJuan Simmons, of Bridgeport, sustained several gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he later died.

Simmons was identified through his next of kin, according to police.

Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting. There is a large crime scene on Wood Avenue between the intersections of Iranistan Avenue and Grove Street, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-581-5244 or call the police tip line at 203-576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportshootingshooting investigationBridgeport Police
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us