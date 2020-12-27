Bridgeport Police Investigate Deadly Afternoon Shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Bridgeport that happened Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 p.m. near 644 Norman St.

Responding officers said they found a car accident in front of 178 Wood Ave. The driver of the involved car was unconscious and officers had to break the window of the car to gain access, they said.

Police said the 28-year-old DaJuan Simmons, of Bridgeport, sustained several gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he later died.

Simmons was identified through his next of kin, according to police.

Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting. There is a large crime scene on Wood Avenue between the intersections of Iranistan Avenue and Grove Street, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-581-5244 or call the police tip line at 203-576-TIPS.