Bridgeport Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Police are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning in Bridgeport.

Officials said they were called to the 100 block of Pricilla Circle at about 1:25 a.m.

Responding officers found a 37-year-old man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives took charge of the investigation. They've since processed the crime scene, collected several items of evidence and are working several strong leads, according to police.

Authorities said it appears to be an isolated incident where the gunman knew the victim.

Police said they've notified the next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.