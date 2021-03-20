Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Investigate Overnight Homicide

NBCConnecticut.com

Police are asking for the public's help after a man is found dead in Bridgeport.

Officers responded to the intersection of Norman Street and Railroad Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person. 

Emergency crews found the victim lying on the sidewalk on Norman Street. 

According to investigators, the victim, an unidentified middle-aged man, had injuries to his body indicating a homicide had occurred.  

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, said officers.

The area will be closed while officials collect evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
