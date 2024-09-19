Bridgeport police make arrest after recent school threats

Police have made an arrest in connection with recent threats made to schools in the Bridgeport school district.

The police department said they are aware of and actively investigating the threats. Just before 11 p.m., authorities said they arrested a minor.

There will be an increased police presence at schools on Thursday.

"We are committed to ensuring that all our students and staff are safe in our schools and will provide all of the necessary resources to protect our schools," the department said in a statement.

The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) told NBC Connecticut that teachers and staff were left in the dark about the threats.

“Leaving the teachers and staff out of the process and not informing them of a potential threat is an epic failure in communication by the superintendent and is another example of her disrespect and lack of concern for the dedicated educators in Bridgeport,” CEA President Kate Dias said.

In response, the school district issued the following statement:

“We apologize that our teachers weren’t notified at the same time as our parents and principals today when we communicated a non-credible online threat via our automated notification system. It was an oversight on our part. We are a district that is continuously improving, and we have put protocols in place to ensure all of our staff members are notified at the same time about critical matters. We appreciate the fact that our teachers provide feedback to us that will continuously help us improve our communication protocols that will make our district stronger to support students and families.”

No specific information about the threats was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-576-TIPS.