Bridgeport Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Pembroke Avenue and Arctic Street.

Officials said the shooting happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A person was shot in the leg and he was unable to tell police who shot him, they said. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.