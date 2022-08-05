Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Find Missing Children, Father Taken Into Custody

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

Police have located two kids that went missing out of Bridgeport and their father has been taken into custody.

A Silver Alert was issued for the children after their disappearance but has since been canceled.

The children, aged three and six, were believed to be with their father, Uciel Martinez. They both went missing on Thursday and were found Friday night.

It's unknown why exactly the father was taken into custody. No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-576-7671.

