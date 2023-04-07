Bridgeport Police Looking for Man Wanted for Murder

Police are looking for a man who they said is wanted for a murder in the north end of Bridgeport Thursday.

Bridgeport police said Derrick Francis, 41, is wanted for murder with a firearm after a 23-year-old woman was found dead in a condominium at Coachlight Square Condominiums on Vincellette Street at 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Francis is 5-feet-8, weighs 170 pounds and is known to frequent the north end of Bridgeport and Bronx, New York, according to police.

If you have any information, you are asked to immediately call 911 with any information and follow up with Detective Keith Hanson at 203 581-5243.