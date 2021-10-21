Bridgeport Police Make Arrest in Deadly Shooting

Bridgeport Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.

Officials said they arrested 27-year-old Robert Sorrells, of Bridgeport, for allegedly shooting Jonathan DaSilva on Oct. 2. Police said the shooting happened at Arctic Street and Pembroke Street.

Sorrells was taken into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. He faces murder and gun-related charges.

Officials said Sorrells is being held on a $2 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.