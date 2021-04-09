Bridgeport Police Make Arrests in 2 Separate Homicides

Police have arrested two individuals Friday in connection to two separate homicides in Bridgeport.

Officials arrested 25-year-old Luiz Roman in connection to the death of 23-year-old Miguel Afzal which took place on Nov. 21, 2019. Officials said Afzal's body was found in an abandoned building a few weeks later.

Throughout their investigation, police determined Afzal's death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

On April 8, 2021, detectives traveled to Ohio to arrested Roman on an outstanding arrest warrant. The following day, Roman was arrested and brought back to Bridgeport.

He faces murder charges and bond is set at $1 million.

Officials also made an arrest in another homicide which occurred last month.

Police said they found the body of 58-year-old James McClain near Went Field Park on March 19. He died of injuries caused by a stab wound to the chest, officials said.

Detectives identified 33-year-old Laquan Victoria as a suspect in the case and subsequently arrested him.

Victoria is accused of luring McClain to the park where he stabbed and robbed him. He was later detained with McClain’s debit cards in his possession.

On April 8, detectives arrested Victoria on murder charges for the March 19 incident. He also faces charges for robbery in the first degree as well as first-degree assault and first-degree robbery charges relating to the March 14 incident.

He was arraigned in Bridgeport Friday.