Bridgeport police officer arrested for stalking, harassment: police

By Cailyn Blonstein

A Bridgeport police officer has been arrested in connection to domestic violence incidents from earlier this year and is facing multiple charges of stalking and harassment, according to police.

Detectives opened a criminal investigation into domestic violence allegations against 47-year-old Dani Soto, of Bridgeport, on May 9. Soto is a Bridgeport police officer and has been serving since April 2017, the police department said.

During the investigation, Soto was placed on administrative leave. An arrest warrant was signed by a judge for his arrest on Monday.

Soto turned himself in at Bridgeport Police Department on Wednesday morning. He is facing charges including five counts of stalking - fear of physical safety, four counts of unlawful restraint and 22 counts of harassment.

His bond is set at $75,000 and he is due in court later Wednesday morning.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jack DeBarros at (203) 581-5202 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

