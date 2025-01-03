Bridgeport police officer is arrested for second time on new charges

A Bridgeport police officer that was arrested for stalking and harassment in May has been re-arrested on new charges in Derby.

Dani Soto, 47, of Bridgeport, was initially arrested in connection to domestic violence incidents dating back to early 2024. Detectives opened a criminal investigation against Soto on May 9.

Soto is a Bridgeport police officer and has been serving since April 2017, the police department said. He was placed on administrative leave following the first arrest.

Authorities said Soto was re-arrested on New Year's Day on several additional charges including harassment, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint and violating conductions of release. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

Soto turned himself in at Bridgeport Police Department in May. He faces charges including five counts of stalking - fear of physical safety, four counts of unlawful restraint and 22 counts of harassment for the initial incident.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jack DeBarros at (203) 581-5202 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.