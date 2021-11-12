Bridgeport Police Officer Arrested Thursday, Resigns Immediately

A Bridgeport police officer resigned shortly after being arrested Thursday.

Christopher Martin, 54, was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny and tampering with evidence.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Martin, a 21-year veteran of the force, submitted his resignation just prior to being suspended without pay, according to Bridgeport police.

"The Bridgeport Police Department will not and does not condone officers who violate their oath of office by engaging in criminal activity,” Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said.

Police did not provide details on what led to Martin's arrest.