Bridgeport Police Officer Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle

A Bridgeport police officer is injured after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street on Friday.

Dispatchers received a call from a citizen about an officer that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Brewster Street and Fairfield Avenue around 2 p.m.

According to police, officers were working the St. Patrick's Day Parade and a St. Patrick's Day Parade detail officer also called out that the officer had been struck.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, authorities said the female officer was given medical attention and was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said a 71-year-old man was driving a 2005 Subaru Forester south on Brewster Street. As he attempted to turn left onto Fairfield Avenue, police said he struck the officer as she attempted to cross the street in the crosswalk.

The driver was not injured in the collision.

The Bridgeport Serious Crash Team responded to the scene to reconstruct the collision and to take photos. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer T. Gallbronner at (475) 422-3247 or through the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.