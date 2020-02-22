Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Officer Injured During On Duty-Crash

Bridgeport Police Department

A Bridgeport police officer was taken to the hospital after getting injured in a crash while she was on duty early Saturday morning.

Officers said the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center received a report from an officer around 12:40 a.m. saying she was involved in a crash at the intersection of Park Avenue and Olive Street.

According to investigators, Officer Ovelize Elena was driving northbound on Park Avenue while heading to assist another officer on a call.

As she was approaching the intersection of Olive Street, a Honda traveling eastbound on Olive Street didn't properly stop at the stop sign, police said. As the Honda crossed the intersection, it collided with Officer Elena's police car.

Officer Elena was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening minor injuries, police said. She has since been released.

The driver of the Honda and his three passengers, all of Bridgeport, were also transported to St. Vincent's Hospital to be treated for injuries, authorities added.

One of the passengers has serious, but non-life threatening injuries while the other two passengers and the driver have non-life threatening minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640.

