Bridgeport police officer involved in crash while responding to call

A Bridgeport police officer was involved in a crash while responding to a call over the weekend.

Dispatchers received reports around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday about several teenagers fighting outside the 800 block of Kossuth Street.

When officers arrived, there was a foot pursuit and three people were detained.

Additional police officers were called to the scene.

While heading to the area, authorities said an officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and East Main Street.

The officer had to be extricated from the vehicle.

According to police, the officer was last reported to have no major injuries.

