Bridgeport Police Officer Terminated After Use of Force Investigation

A Bridgeport police officer was terminated Wednesday after an internal investigation into a use of force.

Bridgeport police officials said Officer Richard Cretella, who has been with the department for 20 years, used excessive force during an incident on April 1, 2020. Department officials did not provide many details of the incident. NBC Connecticut has requested additional information.

“After careful review of all evidence and rebuttal information provided during his Due Process Hearing, it is clear that Officer Cretella engaged in utilizing excessive force during an incident involving a City of Bridgeport resident. Officer Cretella engaged in inappropriate behavior that is not reflective of the department and will not be condoned or tolerated. As of today, January 20, 2021, he has been officially terminated as a member of the Bridgeport Police Department," Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia said in a statement.