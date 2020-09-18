Bridgeport Police Sergeant Arrested on Multiple Counts of Sex Assault

A Bridgeport police officer was arrested Friday on multiple counts of sexual assault, according to police.

Police Chief Garcia said Sergeant Ivan Delgado was served an arrest warrant charging him with three counts of first degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Delgado has been an officer with the Bridgeport Police Department for 13 years, according to Garcia.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay, police said.

Police said a $250,000 bond was set.

Delgado's hearing will take place within 10 business days, according to police.