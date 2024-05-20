Bridgeport

Man shot by police in Bridgeport charged at officers with knives: Office of Inspector General

Man in street in Bridgeport before police shot him.
Office of Inspector General

The Office of Inspector General is investigating after police shot a man who officials said charged at officers with knives in each hand in Bridgeport last week.

The shooting happened on Birdseye Street just before 6 a.m., on May 16 and the man who police shot is in serious but stable condition, according to officials.

The Office of Inspector General said officers were called to investigate reports that a person was acting erratically, knocking on doors and brandishing a knife.

Officers Israel Colon and Darryl Wilson Jr. responded and were confronted by 49-year-old Dale Stephenson, of Bridgeport, who charged at them with a knife in each hand, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Officer Colon fired three shots at Stephenson, striking and wounding him, officials said.

The officers at the scene provided medical aid and Stephenson was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Stephenson has been charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree and other charges and his bond was set at $100,000.

Office of Inspector General is investigating along with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, Bridgeport Police Department, and Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials have released police body camera of the shooting.

