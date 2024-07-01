Bridgeport police take man who escaped from halfway house in New Haven into custody: PD

Bridgeport police have arrested a man who they said escaped from a halfway house in New Haven.

They said the 27-year-old Stratford man was taken into custody after escaping through a second-floor door of a multi-family house on Highland Avenue around 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 27.

Police said they recovered a 9-millimeter Glock handgun that he discarded in the house before fleeing.

Police said the man was on the state's Deadly Weapon Offender Registry and he was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and violation of the state deadly weapon offender registry. He was also charged with violation of a protective order and interfering with an officer.

The suspect was returned to the custody of the State Department of Corrections.

Police said the circumstances under which the Bridgeport Police were called to the house on Highland Avenue are still under investigation and an additional arrest is expected.