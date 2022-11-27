Bridgeport Restaurant Owner Shot at During Armed Robbery

A restaurant owner in Bridgeport was shot at during an armed robbery last week and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident.

Dispatchers were notified of someone shot at the Peking Chinese Restaurant on Friday around 5:20 p.m.

Officers quickly responded to the scene and said they learned the restaurant was also the location of an armed robbery.

During the robbery, investigators said the 48-year-old restaurant owner was shot at twice. Bullet projectiles shattered equipment in the business that fragmented and hit him in the face.

The restaurant owner was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Investigators reviewed video recordings at the scene and authorities said the Robbery Squad Sergeant recognized the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Derrick Rivera, of Bridgeport. Rivera's name and description was broadcast via police radio to officers and surrounding jurisdictions.

Less than an hour later, police said Rivera was found by Stratford Police sitting inside of a vehicle along Fotch Street. When Rivera saw police, investigators said he fled the vehicle on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

Rivera is facing charges including robbery, criminal attempt at murder, assault, criminal attempt at assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.