Bridgeport

Bridgeport School Board Member Tried to Kidnap Man at Gunpoint: Police

Pexels/CC

A member of the school board in Connecticut’s largest city posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap a man at gunpoint, police said.

Chris Taylor, a Republican member of the Board of Education in Bridgeport, was charged by Seymour police Friday with attempted second-degree kidnapping with a firearm, conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, impersonating a police officer and risk of injury to a child, the Connecticut Post reported on Sunday.

His wife, Stacy Ramos Taylor, was charged with impersonating a police officer, conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, risk of injury to a child and criminal trespass.

Local

shelton 14 mins ago

Route 8 South in Shelton Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Coventry 2 hours ago

One Person Dead, Another Suffers Serious Burns After Coventry Fire

They were released on $100,000 bond each pending arraignment on Monday.

“No good deed goes unpunished,” Chris Taylor said when reached by the newspaper, before declining further comment. He repeated the same comment when reached by The Associated Press on Sunday.

The couple went to the Seymour apartment of a 21-year-old man they are acquainted with and attempted to force him to go with them, police said.

The man fought with the couple and fled, police said.

The Taylors agreed late Friday to surrender to police after learning there was a warrant for their arrests, police said.

Chris Taylor is the third member of the city’s Board of Education to face criminal charges this year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us